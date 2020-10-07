Motorcyclist killed in Northeast Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man driving a motorcycle has died after he struck the back of a car in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Police say the crash happened along the 3300 block of Woodhaven Road around 7 p.m.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle and police say he was then hit by several vehicles driving by. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was hospitalized with minor injuries but it's unclear how she was involved.

Woodhaven Road was briefly closed while police conducted their investigation.

The victim is not being identified at this time.
