CROYDON, Pa. (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash overnight in Bucks County.It was around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when his bike slammed into a tree on Newportville Road near Maple Avenue in Croydon.A woman on the bike was taken to Saint Mary Medical Center for treatment.So far, no word on the identities of the victims or what may have led to the crash.