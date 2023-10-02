Mount Airy Candle Company is cultivating relaxing vibes at their new storefront stocked with new scents for the fall.

Mount Airy Candle Company opens new brick-and-mortar just in time for the fall season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Marques Davis recently celebrated the grand opening of the brick-and-mortar location to Mount Airy Candle Company.

The grand opening revealed new fall scents for the season.

With more space, new products like body butter, hand soaps, and salt scrubs are now available for customers.

In 2018 he started making candles in his basement as a fun idea for Christmas gifts for friends and family.

Davis now has four unique candle collections to shop from.

This year's new fall scents are Pumpkin Pound Cake, White Lotus, Cashmere and Musk, and Pears and Patchouli.

Fall favorites Pumpkin and Chai Spice candles will also be returning this season.

These new candles range from sweet to earthy scents leaving your space with a floral or pumpkin aroma.

All the candles from Mount Airy Candle Company are hand-crafted and can be purchased online or at Rittenhouse Hill Apartments.

Mount Airy Candle Company | Facebook |Instagram

633 W. Rittenhouse St., Philadelphia PA 19144, Unit #3