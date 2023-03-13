Mother, 2-year-old child injured in Mount Airy crash

A 22-year-old mother and her 2-year-old child were injured Monday in a crash in Mount Airy.

Police said the child was not properly restrained in a car seat or seatbelt but is expected to be OK.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 22-year-old mother and her 2-year-old child were injured Monday morning in a crash in Philadelphia's Mount Airy section.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Upsal Street and Chew Avenue at about 1:15 a.m.

After the initial crash, police said the woman kept moving and hit a parked vehicle.

Both the mother and her child had to be extricated from the car.

Additional details about what caused the crash were not yet made available.