Mount Pocono Grinch steals from Toys for Tots bin

A Christmas Grinch stole donations from a Toys for Tots bin at a hotel near Mount Pocono over the weekend.Security camera video shows a man by the elevator on Saturday holding boxes wrapped in hotel towels.The manager at the Comfort Inn and Suites believes a guest swiped the presents from the lobby.The hotel manager says they have been getting a lot of support from the community to replace the stolen toys.Jay Reke, of the East Stroudsburg Marine Corp League, oversees the donation site.He's very upset someone would steal from people in need and hopes the man can be identified."It is very sad that someone would...if they had just asked, we would have given (the gifts) to them but don't steal them. That is kind of low life," Reke said.------