Move-in day for LaSalle University students

Tuesday was a big day for incoming freshman at LaSalle University.There was plenty of excitement.Arron Hall from Harrisburg said, "I'm feeling great can't wait to move in and get started."Makayla Brant from King of Prussia said, "A lot of stuff for my dorm, a got a big M for my name, I got pictures, Keurig machine, I got pillows, I have blankets, a lamp, a roller little cart."This morning the second annual Explorientation kicked off for the class of 2022.The week-long event is an academic, social, and spiritual orientation for more than 1100 students.Dozens of student volunteers help ensure the transition goes smoothly.Explorientation Leader Brynne Lewis said, "Throughout the day we are just going to have a bunch of stuff set up for them, be there friend basically.""This is a yearlong endeavor every single unit in the university is represented. We are glad it looks easy," said Anna Allen, Asst. VP for Campus Life, La Salle University.Students came from all over, from Connecticut to Ontario. Emotions varied too, from first day jitters.Alexis Turner from Willingboro, NJ said, "I'm a little bit nervous myself. Seeing Britney off to college is very troublesome.""My mom is not taking it very well," said Jessica Wright from Lancaster County, Pa.We asked Vicky Wright from Lancaster County how are you going to take it once she walks away and it's the final goodbye? "I don't know. We will have to see when it comes."And there were the occasional dancing parents excited to send their last kid off to college.School officials say this is the most diverse class yet here at LaSalle University.Classes start on Monday August 27.------