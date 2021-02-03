explosion

Explosion in Santa Clarita on movie set critically injures 3

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Three people suffered burn injuries after an explosion on a film set in Santa Clarita Tuesday evening, according to officials.

The blast was reported around 4:45 p.m. in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Abraham Bedoyan.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the explosion was reported in the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop at around 5 p.m., and sparked a small brush fire that appeared to be under control. Crews stopped forward progress of the blaze at one acre.

The victims suffered critical injuries - second and third-degree burns - and were transported to Henry Mayo Hospital, according to the fire department.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

A hazmat team was also at the scene to assess the situation.

Fire spread to a grassy hillside but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, Rangel said. Aerial TV news footage showed fire crews at a large lot with multiple cargo containers.

Sheriff's officials advised residents to stay clear of the area about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaexplosionmovieu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
SpaceX's 2nd Starship test flight ends with another kaboom
Challenger explosion anniversary marks 35 years today
NBA Hall of Famer's daughter jumps into action after brewery blast
Witnesses describe explosion, fire at Victory Brewing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot while shoveling snow outside laundromat
AccuWeather: Refreeze Overnight, Breaks of Sunshine Wednesday
Snowfall totals: How much snow has fallen across the area?
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Allentown police ID woman found dead in winter storm
Nor'easter dumps nearly 30 inches of snow in Easton
Bucks Co. athlete overcomes family tragedy to fulfill promise to brother
Show More
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
Parking spot saving begins as Philly digs out from storm
Snow emergency lifted in Philadelphia
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Philly nonprofit helps community remove snow for free
More TOP STORIES News