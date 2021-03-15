Knife-wielding man fatally shot by officer in Muhlenberg Township

MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Berks County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a knife-wielding man was shot and killed by police on Monday afternoon, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at a home on the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in Muhlenberg Township.Officers were dispatched to the scene after a woman called 911 about a man threatening her with knife. There was no immediate word on the relationship between the man and woman.When officers arrived to the home the woman said the man locked himself inside the second-floor bedroom with a knife. After gaining entry into the room, authorities say the man brandished a knife and failed verbal commands to drop the weapon.According to the district attorney's office, one officer deployed a taser, but it was unsuccessful in subduing the suspect. A second officer then shot the man in the chest one time.The man was transported to an area hospital where he died.No police officers were injured.The man has not been identified at this time.