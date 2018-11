Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire at Willey Farms on the 4000 block of Dupont Parkway in Townsend.Heavy fire and smoke could be seen from a DelDOT traffic camera along Route 13 in southern New Castle County.Route 13 is closed in both directions at Willeys Drive because of the fire.We will have much more on this breaking story coming up on Action News at 4 a.m.