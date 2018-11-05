EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4621200" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam Video: Firefiighters battle multi-alarm fire at Willey Farms in Townsend, Delaware on November 5, 2018.

Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire at a popular farmers market in Townsend, New Castle County.The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Monday at Willey Farms on the 4000 block of Dupont Parkway.The fire was so intense, firefighters had to evacuate the building.Fire companies from Dover and Maryland have been called in to assist.Route 13 is closed in both directions at Willeys Drive because of the fire.-----