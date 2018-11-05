Multi-alarm fire burning at Willey Farms in Townsend, Delaware

Multi-alarm fire at Willey Farms in Townsend.

TOWNSEND, Del. (WPVI) --
Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire at a popular farmers market in Townsend, New Castle County.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Monday at Willey Farms on the 4000 block of Dupont Parkway.

The fire was so intense, firefighters had to evacuate the building.

Action Cam Video: Firefiighters battle multi-alarm fire at Willey Farms in Townsend, Delaware on November 5, 2018.



Fire companies from Dover and Maryland have been called in to assist.

Route 13 is closed in both directions at Willeys Drive because of the fire.

Multi-alarm fire at Towsend farmers market.


