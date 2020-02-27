Multi-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Brigantine, New Jersey

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire caused heavy damage to a townhome complex in Brigantine, Atlantic County on Thursday morning, authorities said.The multi-alarm fire broke out around 5 a.m. at 12th Street and Bayshore Avenune.When crews arrived on the scene, heavy flames were shooting from the building.Four units burned to the ground and a fifth unit suffered heavy damage, authorties said.There were no reports of injuries.