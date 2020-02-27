BRIGANTINE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire caused heavy damage to a townhome complex in Brigantine, Atlantic County on Thursday morning, authorities said.
The multi-alarm fire broke out around 5 a.m. at 12th Street and Bayshore Avenune.
When crews arrived on the scene, heavy flames were shooting from the building.
Four units burned to the ground and a fifth unit suffered heavy damage, authorties said.
There were no reports of injuries.
Multi-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Brigantine, New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More