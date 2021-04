EMBED >More News Videos A massive four-alarm fire has destroyed an apartment complex in West Windsor Township, New Jersey.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire crews battled a multi-alarm building fire in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.The fire started on the 500 block of West Broad Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.Firefighters used a ladder to help people down from the structure, which houses several businesses and apartments.No injuries have been reported.There is no word on a cause of the fire at this time.