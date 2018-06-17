EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3610211" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News viewer Lisa Cione shot this video of flames shooting from the tops of the Montgomery Mills Apartments in Norristown on June 16, 2018.

A massive fire tore through an apartment complex in Norristown, Montgomery County on Saturday.Officials tell Action News the fire started before 2:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Mills Apartments on the 7500 block of Kelly Drive.Shortly after the fire broke out, Action News received multiple reports of thick, black smoke rising from the fire location that could be seen for miles.Resident Ankit Mehta said it began in building 7500. He describes running out of the smoky building after hearing alarms in the hallway."I looked outside and there was already smoke in the landing. I think it was the apartment right across from me that caught on fire, I'm not sure though," Mehta said. "But I saw smoke filling the landing pretty quickly and I just grabbed my phone and my wallet and ran out the door.The fire reached three alarms before being placed under control."Portions of the building have collapsed. So, we established collapse zones, and we're operating extremely safe right now," said Fire Chief Tom O'Donnell. "We're in the process of bringing in structural engineers to evaluate what remains and develop a strategy on how we're going to put the rest of the building out."Fire officials say about twenty units are affected by the fire. Ten of them have been destroyed.A total of 24 people have been displaced as a result.Everyone is accounted for and no residents were injured. The Red Cross says the apartment management is housing the two dozen people out of their homes.The fire chief says the heat was a hurdle, and responsible for sending one firefighter to the hospital.Crews are now working to find the cause and are figuring out the next steps on how to remove the destroyed buildings.Red Paw tells us five pets have been rescued, but three are still missing.