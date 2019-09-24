Multi-vehicle accident causing major backups on I-95 in Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- An accident on I-95 is causing major backups in Delaware on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 6 is over the wreck on I-95 southbound in Newark near Route 896. The accident involves multiple vehicles.

I-95 southbound is completely shut down. Two lanes are getting by in the northbound direction.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
