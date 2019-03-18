Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-95 in Upper Chichester

Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-95 in Upper Chichester. Sarah Bloomquist has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on March 17, 2019.

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Multiple cars were involved in a crash on I-95 in Delaware County that caused major delays on Sunday afternoon.

Police shut down the northbound lanes of the highway at Route 452 in Upper Chichester.

We're told there were injuries, but it's not clear how serious they were.

Paramedics responded to the scene just before 1 p.m.

Two lanes were reopened about a half hour later.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
