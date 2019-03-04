Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on I-95 in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- At least one person is in police custody after a multi-vehicle accident on northbound I-95 in Delaware County on Monday afternoon.It happened around 3 p.m. just before the exit for the Route 420 ramp.Multiple injuries have been reported after several minor accidents in this area.It's unclear what caused the crash at this time.Police are diverting traffic off NB I-95 to the Route 420 exit.