Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of southbound I-95; woman critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-95 near Broad Street.

Officials said a woman was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Troopers are diverting traffic off of I-95 south onto Packer Avenue toward Broad Street while they conduct an investigation.

