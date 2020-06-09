Multiple charges filed against woman who allegedly hit Philadelphia police officer

PHILADELPHIA -- District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that multiple charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly ran over a Philadelphia police officer during last month's unrest.Angela Hall, of Philadelphia, has been charged by the DA's office for her role in three related incidents that occurred near 7th and Chestnut streets on Saturday, May 30.In the first case, Hall is alleged to have engaged in the burglary of a beauty supply store. According to officials, video evidence shows multiple individuals carrying items out of the store while Hall waited in one of three separate vehicles. She is charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary in that case.In the second case, Hall is charged with causing severe bodily injury to Philadelphia Police Officer Tony Nieves. Hall is alleged to have driven one of the vehicles away from the scene of the burglary, running over Nieves, officials said.Hall is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime and other related offenses, officials said.In Hall's third case, she is alleged to have reported the rental car she was driving was stolen. Officials said video evidence shows Hall abandoning the vehicle on the 6300 block of Eastwick Street later that night. The following morning, she reported the vehicle stolen by calling 911.She is charged with obstruction of justice and false reports to law enforcement authorities."This individual's criminal actions are egregious and resulted in serious, possibly permanent injuries to a police officer who was responding to a situation that was already dangerous. My thoughts are with this officer and his loved ones at this time. I hope your recovery will be speedy and complete," Krasner said. "This office intends to hold Angela Hall accountable for the severe harm she has caused Officer Nieves."A preliminary hearing for Hall has been scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.