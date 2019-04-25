PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash involving at least four vehicles on Wednesday night.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue in the Andorra section of Philadelphia.
At least four people were injured in the collision. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.
The crash has shut down all four lanes of traffic at this hour.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Multiple injuries reported after 4-car crash in Andorra
