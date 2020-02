EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over the scene as firefighters battle a fire at home in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured in a house fire in the city's Fox Chase section early Tuesday.The blaze broke out around 5:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Ryers Avenue.Officials said heavy smoke and flames were pouring from the home when fire crews arrived.Police said two teens escaped the burning home but a 21-year-old man and a 71-year-old female have been left in critical condition.