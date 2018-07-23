Multiple people rescued from Mercer County house collapse

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3809645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam Video: House collapse in Hamilton Township, Mercer County on July 23, 2018.

Mercer County, NJ 3-story home collapses this morning with at least 3 residents inside. @PSEGNews is on scene to shut off gas as is standard procedure. No word on injuries or cause of collapse yet. @6abc pic.twitter.com/hf0Ka0SjvY — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) July 23, 2018

Multiple people were rescued from a house collapse in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.The collapse occurred around 6:50 a.m. Monday on the 1800 block of South Broad Street, near Joseph Street.Hamilton police and other first responders arrived on the scene to what they describe as a full structural collapse.Those rescued were taken to area hospitals. Action News was told there were at least three people inside the home at the time of the collapse. Their conditions have not been released.Officials believe they have rescued all the residents from the home, but expect to continue to be at the scene throughout the day.Neighbors reported an odor of the gas in the area. PSEG was called to the scene to shut off the gas, which is standard procedure in these types of incidents.The cause of the collapse has not been determined at this time and is under investigation.-----