Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Germantown section Wednesday afternoon.It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Germantown Avenue and Manheim Street.Police said multiple people were hanging out by a wall at the end of a driveway outside of a Dollar General store when a white car drove up and someone opened fire from inside."The occupants of a White Chevy Impala came through the parking lot, firing multiple rounds hitting all five males," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. "They then turned northbound on Germantown Avenue."Ross said police believe there was more than one person in the car.Witnesses said the shots came out of nowhere."You just hear like a pow pow pow, like firecrackers going off or whatever. And see a whole lot of people just running everywhere," said Tasha Robertson.Five people were taken to Einstein Medical Center with gunshot wounds.Police said a 23-year-old man was shot in the left hand, a 19-year-old man was shot in the right hand, another 19-year-old man was shot in the right foot and a 20-year-old man was shot in the right arm. All were taken to Einstein Medical Center where they are in stable condition.A fifth man, 20 years old, was shot in the head. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center by police in critical condition. He later died at the hospitalRoss said the shooting does not appear to be random and police believe the victims were the intended targets."This is a brazen act. Broad daylight. Right in front of a shopping center. Right in front of a little supermarket. It shows you how callous some of these guys are and what we're dealing with each and every day," said Ross.Investigators said no weapon has been recovered and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.Police have surveillance video from the scene and they are currently looking for more.------