Multiple people shot outside Southwest Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting outside a gas station on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. at 69th Street and Buist Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police tell Action News that four people have been shot and are currently hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as police cordoned off the area of the gas station.

It's still unclear what sparked the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
