WATER RESCUE

Multiple rescues from same icy pond prompts warning from fire chief

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire chief issues warning following multiple rescues from icy pond: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 27, 2019

By
MARSHALTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Several people and a dog needed to be rescued from an icy Delaware waterway Sunday.

A man was walking his dog near the pond in Carousel Park when the Rottweiler went out onto the ice, chasing geese around 11:30 a.m.

"The actual rottweiler went underwater and that's when the owner jumped into the water to go get him. Then he started struggling and his son went in to rescue him," said Mill Creek Fire Co. Chief Joseph Stewart.

Officials said bystanders were able to get both father and son out of the water using a flotation ring before the rescue crews arrived

"We brought them into our ambulance to get them warm," said Stewart. "Probably just in the nick of time."

The fire chief said both were showing early signs of hypothermia.

Two Fridays ago, Action News was there as crews rescued a man who went into the pond after his two dogs. While he was able to help his pups out of the water, he could not get himself out. Rescue crews pulled him from the icy pond and he was treated at the hospital for hypothermia.

"The pond is adjacent to the border of the bark park. Dogs go swimming there all of the time, chasing sticks and stuff. Now ice is a whole different thing," said Jeff Rivenbark of Pike Creek.

After Sunday's rescue, officials have a warning for people in Carousel Park:

"Keep your dogs off the ice," said Stewart. "There's a lot of geese around here and that seems to be when everything is happening because the dogs are going after the geese. And when they go in of course the owners are going to want to go in also."

The rottweiler from Sunday's rescue was taken to a nearby animal hospital. The dog is in stable condition.

Fire officials said this generally happens about three times a winter. They are hoping people will heed their warning and stay off of the ice along with their dogs.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newswater rescuedogs
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WATER RESCUE
Man rescued from icy pond after risking life to save his dogs in Del.
Crews rescue man who jumped into Delaware River to try and escape police
Teenager survives 49 days adrift at sea
Strangers save 2 people in dramatic flooding rescue
More water rescue
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Seasonable Monday
Iconic 30th Street Station flip board removed
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
South Jersey father, son invited to Temple basketball game to show importance of education
Woman shot while sitting in SUV in Southwest Philadelphia
Man hospitalized after being shot while leaving work in South Philadelphia
Man dies after crashing into utility pole, concrete wall in East Falls
20 dead as bombs target Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
Show More
Pope challenged on sex abuse as young people take stage in Panama
Car flips over on Roosevelt Boulevard; man critically injured
Local workers hopeful as government slowly reopens
Case of man killed in broad daylight remains unsolved
Hard Rock casino testing sports betting in New Jersey
More News