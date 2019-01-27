Several people and a dog needed to be rescued from an icy Delaware waterway Sunday.A man was walking his dog near the pond in Carousel Park when the Rottweiler went out onto the ice, chasing geese around 11:30 a.m."The actual rottweiler went underwater and that's when the owner jumped into the water to go get him. Then he started struggling and his son went in to rescue him," said Mill Creek Fire Co. Chief Joseph Stewart.Officials said bystanders were able to get both father and son out of the water using a flotation ring before the rescue crews arrived"We brought them into our ambulance to get them warm," said Stewart. "Probably just in the nick of time."The fire chief said both were showing early signs of hypothermia.Two Fridays ago, Action News was there as crews rescued a man who went into the pond after his two dogs. While he was able to help his pups out of the water, he could not get himself out. Rescue crews pulled him from the icy pond and he was treated at the hospital for hypothermia."The pond is adjacent to the border of the bark park. Dogs go swimming there all of the time, chasing sticks and stuff. Now ice is a whole different thing," said Jeff Rivenbark of Pike Creek.After Sunday's rescue, officials have a warning for people in Carousel Park:"Keep your dogs off the ice," said Stewart. "There's a lot of geese around here and that seems to be when everything is happening because the dogs are going after the geese. And when they go in of course the owners are going to want to go in also."The rottweiler from Sunday's rescue was taken to a nearby animal hospital. The dog is in stable condition.Fire officials said this generally happens about three times a winter. They are hoping people will heed their warning and stay off of the ice along with their dogs.------