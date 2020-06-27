1 killed, 6 injured in multiple Philadelphia shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6273992" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police investigate a triple shooting in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6273990" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two triple shootings and another fatal one that occurred in a matter of hours since Friday night.Police said someone fired shots in the 2600 block of North Myrtlewood Street in Strawberry Mansion.A woman in her early 30s was found shot in the stomach inside a car.A 20-year-old man was shot in his left foot and a 26-year-old man was shot in his left leg.All the victims whose identities remain unknown were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Another triple shooting occurred hours later on the 700 block of North 10th Street in Spring Garden.Police said two men and one woman were all shot in their legs.The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Police tell Action News that 21 shell casings were found at the scene.No arrests have been made.Around an hour later, a man was fatally shot on the 6600 block of Greenway Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.Police said an argument between several men led to shots being fired.One man was struck in the head.The victim was found in an alley and pronounced dead at the scene.No arrests have been made.