Mummers parade returns to Philadelphia after year off

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Mummers Parade returned to Philadelphia Sunday after taking a year off because of the pandemic and delaying one extra day because of weather."I'll wait one more day as opposed to another year, you know," said Brian Creamer, a mummer.The strut down Broad Street features music, glitter, different brigades and clubs of mummers ringing in the New Year. Typically held on New Year's Day, the 2022 parade is on January 2nd because of a rainy Saturday. Performers say it was worth the wait."It's the best feeling ever. I love it. I love hanging out with everyone out here, celebrating, having a good time. Forget the worries of the world for a while, just have a good time," said Jessica Diponziano, a mummer.The fancy brigade kicked off the 9 hour show and the wench's came next. City regulations require everyone who participates and comes to the parade to be masked up. Some spectators say that's what made them feel comfortable coming."We're socially distanced and we have masks. I dont feel comfortable for (the mummers), but for us, there's no one around. We are actually physicians and I'm worried about the cases going up," said Michael Zo from Center City.COVID cases are at the highest daily point in Philadelphia since the start of the pandemic, which made some of the mummers worried the city would pull the plug for the second straight year."I know a lot of us spent the last couple weeks really concerned they were going to pull the plug and the city was not going to let us go, but we're here and thankfully they let us go," said Daniel Horowitz, a director for Golden Sunrise."It's a new year and it brings everyone together. Forget about the old stuff and just enjoy yourself today," said Sonja Washington from North Philadelphia.The Mummers parade will go on until 6pm, bringing a list of road closures and parking restrictions with it.The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on January 1, 2022 through the conclusion of the parade:15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut StreetMarket Street from 15th Street to 16th StreetBroad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on January 2, 2022-beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Those driving should also refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal.Additional Parking Restrictions on January 2, 2022Temporary "No Parking" zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 1, 2022-both sides of street unless otherwise noted:Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth StreetJuniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square (east side)South Penn Square from Juniper Street to 15th StreetBenjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th StreetNorth Side of Logan CircleNorth Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street18th Street from Race Street to Ludlow Street19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street1500 block of Ranstead Street1300 block of Carpenter Street1000 block of South 13th StreetChestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th StreetArch Street from 15th Street to 17th StreetWashington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street