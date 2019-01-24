Murder convict released after sentence overturned

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has expanded the conviction integrity unit, which investigates claims of innocence by convicted criminals.One such investigation has led to the release of Jammal Simmons, who was serving time for murder.After spending more than 9 years in prison for a crime he says he did not commit,Simmons is out of jail.Simmons was freed from prison about six weeks ago after his murder conviction was overturned. He now works at his brother's screen printing shop."Everything seemed like it was moving kind of fast when I first came out, but it's starting to slow down for me," he said.Simmons was implicated in the murder of Rodney Barnes at 24th and Norris streets in July 2009. He says his conviction was based on a witness statement, which was coerced by detectives."From the first day he was detained, he was kept there for more than 24 hours. It was horrible conditional he was deprived of sleep eventually they made him sign a statement and identify me for the crime," said Simmons.After hiring multiple lawyers, and submitting three failed appeals, Simmons filed for post-conviction relief and filed a petition with DA Larry Krasner's conviction integrity unit."The integrity unit actually sent investigators to talk to witnesses on my case to see if it added up and they said it came up I was innocent after they did their own investigation," said Simmons.Soon after, Simmons says he was a free man.Simmons says he looks forward to spending time with his daughter. He's been gone for nearly ten years; she's just turned 12.------