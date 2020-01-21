Teen arrested in murder of South Philadelphia grocery store employee; charged with additional murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested the man they say gunned down a corner store employee in South Philadelphia earlier this month.

Tyseem Murray, 18, of Bartram Drive, has been arrested and charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, robbery and other related charges.

Police said back on January 7, Murray shot Xiaoding Li while attempting to rob the JD Hoyu Grocery store on the 900 block of Porter Street.

Li, the 31-year-old son of the store's owner, was found lying behind the counter by a customer.

Paramedics arrived to find Li had been shot once in the chest. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died.

Police said Murray was also charged with the homicide of 15-year-old Zyqueire Echevarria that occurred in October 2019.
