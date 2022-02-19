homicide investigation

POLICE: Man shoots, kills suspect trying to enter his SUV in Kensington

Police say the suspect tried to get into the SUV for unknown reasons when the driver opened fire
Police investigate homicide in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police say a driver shot and killed another man who was trying to get into his SUV.

This happened in the city's Kensington early Saturday morning near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Albert Street.

Officials say the man walked up to the driver, who was sitting in his Black Infiniti SUV, and attempted to get in.

Police say that's when the driver opened fire hitting the suspect.

Officials say shooting victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
