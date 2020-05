Authorities in Burlington Twp., NJ announced on January 6, 2020, that the deaths of Tianna Drummond and Kristopher Corry have been ruled a murder-suicide.

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The deaths of a Burlington Township, New Jersey couple have been ruled a murder-suicide, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Monday.The bodies of Kristopher Corry, 30, and Tianna Drummond, 28, were discovered inside of their unit at the Willow Pointe Apartments on Salem Road around 8:45 a.m. on January 2.Authorities say Drummond was fatally beaten by Corry, who then shot himself.Burlington Township police officers found the couple dead inside the residence.Officers initially responded after a neighbor reported hearing arguing before the attack.