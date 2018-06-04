MURDER SUICIDE

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Robbinsville, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Robbinsville Township, as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., June 4, 2018. (WPVI)

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. --
Mercer County Homicide Task Force responded to a Robbinsville Township residence for an investigation into the deaths of an adult man and woman.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation inside the home on the 100 block of on Robbinsville-Edinburgh Road suggests that the deaths stem from a murder-suicide.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsmurder suicideRobbinsville Township
MURDER SUICIDE
Laurel House in Montco. offers help for domestic violence victims
Bethlehem murder-suicide incident under investigation
Police: 2 dead in West Goshen Twp. home likely a murder-suicide
Fmr. Playboy centerfold apparently jumps to death with son
More murder suicide
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News