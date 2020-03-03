Murder suspect barricaded inside room at West Goshen Quality Inn surrenders: DA

New video from today’s standoff that ended with a murder suspect in custody. The standoff lasted hours. The viewer who took this believes PSP swat officers were shooting tear gas into the motel room the suspect refused to leave in West Goshen @6abc pic.twitter.com/qS80m4usoI — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) March 4, 2020

WEST GOSHEN, Pennsylvania -- A murder suspect who barricaded himself inside a room at a Quality Inn in Chester County has surrendered on Tuesday night.According to authorities, crews responded to the Quality Inn located on the 900 block of South High Street in West Goshen Township around 1 p.m.According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, Matthew J. Moser was wanted for allegedly killing a woman over the weekend in Lancaster County.Moser barricaded himself inside the hotel room until 7 p.m."The Pennsylvania State Police engaged in a thorough and successful investigation. They were able to diffuse a life threatening situation where dozens of people could have been hurt," said District Attorney Deb Ryan.Authorities have not revealed any details surrounding the murder.No injuries were reported on Tuesday night.