Murder suspect barricaded inside room at West Goshen Quality Inn surrenders: Sources

WEST GOSHEN, Pennsylvania -- A murder suspect who barricaded himself inside a room at a Quality Inn in Chester County has surrendered on Tuesday night, sources tell Action News.

According to authorities, crews responded to the Quality Inn located on the 900 block of South High Street in West Goshen Township at about 1 p.m.

Sources told Action News a murder suspect was barricaded inside of a room. The person may be connected to a homicide in Lancaster County on Monday night.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
