Murdered man's family seeks the public's help to identify suspects

The family of a murder victim wants you to take a good look at some surveillance video to see if you can help identify the killer.Marvin Stokes speaks honestly about his nephew, Brandon Baylor."He was a good dude, he was a really good dude. I mean he hung around some people that probably shouldn't have hung around with but he was a good dude," said Stokes.Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2016, police were called to a shooting along the 1900 block of North 25th Street in North Philadelphia.When they arrived they found Baylor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.The 28-year-old died at the hospital."What happened to him shouldn't have happened to him," said Stokes.Police have released surveillance video of the suspects.The shooter is described as a tall thin, black male, wearing a black knit hat, distinct red down jacket with blue shoulders and sleeves, blue jeans and athletic type shoes.The second suspect is described as similar height to the shooter, also a black male, slightly bigger build wearing a black knit hat, grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black bootsThe suspects fled the scene in a black colored 4-door vehicle, possibly a Ford Escort."All the pieces are there just nobody put them together yet, but like I say before everybody gotta answer for what they did and they are going to answer for what they did," said Stokes.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money, and the Citizens Crime Commission is administering another $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is callAll calls will remain anonymous.------