Murphy signs bill barring 'ghost guns' into law in NJ

Murphy signs bill barring 'ghost guns' into law in NJ. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on November 8, 2018.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a measure barring the purchase of firearms parts used to make untraceable weapons or so-called ghost guns.

The Democratic governor signed the new law Thursday in Trenton.

It's the latest gun-control measure enacted by the Democrat-led Legislature and governor since he took office in January. Murphy signed a half-dozen bills in June aimed at tightening already strict gun laws.

The new law bars the purchase of separate parts or kits that could be used to manufacture a firearm not traceable by law enforcement. Lawmakers say the measure will "arm our court system" with the ability to block criminals from using technology to make weapons.

Murphy called for a new round of gun control measures in response to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting last month.

