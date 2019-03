HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (WPVI) -- The lockdown of Murray Avenue School in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County has been lifted.Officials say the school was deemed safe by police late Tuesday morning after an an anonymous threat was reported.Students returned to the building at 11:30 a.m. to collect their belongings. They were dismissed at 12:15 p.m.Students not having home access may remain at school until the end of the day.The school is located on Murray Avenue in Huntingdon Valley.