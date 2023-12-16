Musicians compose safe space for kids to find their groove in a social singing environment

Kathy Bell of New Groove Music Studio provides group music lessons for students to sing socially.

Kathy Bell of New Groove Music Studio provides group music lessons for students to sing socially.

Kathy Bell of New Groove Music Studio provides group music lessons for students to sing socially.

Kathy Bell of New Groove Music Studio provides group music lessons for students to sing socially.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- These musicians create a social singing environment for children to enjoy music..

"Music...really provides anybody who partakes in it with the opportunity to connect with yourself, also more importantly to share it with others," said Founder Kathy Bell.

New Groove Music Studio helps kids interact and find their voice together with group lessons.

"I saw a real need that we provide kids with the opportunity to connect with one another. Going through the pandemic and having such an isolating experience for everybody it was even more important to provide that opportunity for kids," said Bell.

One lesson they seek to provide students is the boost in confidence they find along the way.

"New Groove helped me with my voice...and not to be shy. It brings out your creativity and you would never know what you have in your voice," said student, Donrumae Gonzales.

They also hold private lessons for students to enhance their talent according to their specific goals.

"Seeing someone really dig into their musical creativity really gives me all of the joy in the world, and seeing them being proud of themselves is really the reason I wake up every day," said teaching artist Melanie Culhane.

"We function throughout the city. We are in partnership with the Philadelphia parks and rec. Department and several community centers," said Bell.

For more information on their various classes for kids and adults, check out their website.