Musicians call for justice with brass concert at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters return to Franklinville; Philly rally closes streets
It's now OK to drink on Atlantic City Boardwalk
Floyd family seeks lawsuit against Minneapolis officers
1 dead, 2 injured in fiery crash in Camden
Police seek killer after transgender woman found dead near Schuylkill River
DA: 'Contract killer' charged with 4 Philadelphia murders
CDC releases guidelines for mass gatherings
Show More
12-year-old girl injured in West Philly double shooting
Philly police inspector's nephew dies of gun violence
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor
Saturday is deadline to register for Del. primary
At West Point, Trump stresses unity, nation's core values
More TOP STORIES News