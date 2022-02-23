funny video

Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Reporter's mom crashes his live shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- No matter how old you get, your mom will always be your biggest fan - and that's definitely true for this journalist.

WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by.

"That's my mom, hold on," he deadpans to his photographer.

"Hi, baby!" his mom Sandi yells and waves out the window as she pulls into view of his live shot.

The two have a brief exchange, with an exasperated Harris telling her "I'm out here trying to work right now!"

Undeterred, she blows him a kiss before pulling away.

Harris posted video of his mom's little visit on social media, writing "Typical Sandi."

The video has gone viral, getting more than 500,000 views on his Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingohiomotherhoodfunny videou.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNNY VIDEO
Meet the Buscias, everyone's favorite Polish grandmas!
Prune Redmond Gallery promotes local business with comedy
Furry porch pirate caught on video stealing candy in Ocean City
Charles Barkley admits he named daughter after this local mall
TOP STORIES
2 people pulled from trench in Lower Merion Twp.
Remains found in Fairmount Park identified as male
17 Philly-area chefs, restaurants up for James Beard Awards
US says Russian forces 'as ready as they can be' to invade
Wharton graduate hands pizza charity venture over to Philabundance
Police ID 24-year-old Delco man killed in hallway of Philly apartments
Pennsylvania high court picks new map of congressional districts
Show More
DC braces for potential trucker protest
Main Line district makes change to mask policy after hourslong meeting
Mickelson apologizes for Saudi comments, deal with KPMG ends
Police union sues over Philadelphia ban on low-level stops
$6K reward offered after Chihuahua rescued from bags along NJ railroad
More TOP STORIES News