Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child released on bond

(WSOC)

GREENVILLE, SC (WPVI) --
A South Carolina man accused of wanting to enslave and eat a child is out of jail on bond.

WTVD-TV reports, Justin Teeter Bensing, 36, of Myrtle Beach, was released from jail last month after posting a $20,000 bond.

Bensing was arrested in Greenville County in February on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor. He was one of more than 40 people facing charges following an investigation into child sex trafficking.

Bensing is accused of soliciting an undercover officer he thought was a child.

Arrest warrants show Bensing asked if she were "ready to be a full-time baby maker and sex slave."
Sheriff Will Lewis said Bensing wanted to "physically cannibalize" a child.

Court records list no attorney for Bensing.

