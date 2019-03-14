Mysterious smell sparks evacuation at Tesla Industries in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A mysterious smell sparked evacuations at the Tesla Industries building in New Castle, Delaware.Thursday morning firefighters and hazmat crews responded to a report of a strange odor at the company located in the 100 block of Centerpoint Boulevard.Three people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.Emergency crews evaluated the building but couldn't find the cause of the odor.Employees were allowed to return to the building right before noon.