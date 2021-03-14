PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News viewers from across the area sent in photos and videos of a brilliant light in the sky early Sunday morning.
The calls started coming into 6abc around 6:15 a.m.
Viewers contact Action News from Montgomery, Bucks and Chester counties in Pennsylvania; Camden and Cape May counties in New Jersey; and New Castle County, Delaware.
Astronomer Derrick Pitts of the Franklin Institute told Action News that the light was from the SpaceX launch.
According to SpaceX, there was a launch at 6:01 a.m. at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This launch was the ninth launch and landing of Falcon 9 first stage booster.
It is unknown at this time if bright light is definitely related to Sunday morning's SpaceX launch.
If you saw the light and would to submit your photo or video with Action News, please send it to us at 6abc.com/Share.
Early morning light in the sky around Philadelphia area from SpaceX launch
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News