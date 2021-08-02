inside story

Philadelphia NAACP Prez Catherine Hicks talks civil rights activism, voting restrictions

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell speaks with Catherine Hicks, the new President of the Philadelphia Chapter of the NAACP.

It's a pivotal time for civil rights activism during this time of racial reckoning, along with an increase in voting restrictions in many states and calls for police reform.

The two discuss those topics at length as well as how to make more investments in underserved communities as gun violence soars and the pandemic continues.

Hicks is also the publisher of the African American newspaper - The Philadelphia Sunday Sun. They also spoke about one of the former NAACP heads, the late, outspoken Inside Story panelist Jerry Mondesire.

LINK: The Philadelphia Sunday Sun

