murder

South Jersey woman charged with murder after stabbing man with nail clippers, police say

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey woman has been charged with murder after police say she stabbed a man multiple times with a nail clipper.

Police said Kathleen Ayala, 30, of Millville stabbed 35-year-old Axel Torres multiple times with a sharp object early Sunday morning.

Officials said officers responded to calls of a stabbing victim, and when they arrived at the scene, on the 2300 block of South 2nd Street in Millville, they found Torres unresponsive with a wound to his left leg.

Cumberland County Jail



Torres was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On Monday morning Torres was pronounced dead at Cooper Hospital, officials said.

Police said that Ayala and Torres had gotten into a physical altercation inside of their shared residence and Torres left.

Investigators said Ayala chased after Torres and then stabbed him multiple times with the nail clipper.

Ayala was charged with murder and remanded to the Cumberland County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cumberland countymurderhomicidestabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Police in N.J., Pa. seek suspect in 2 Connecticut slayings
Dad killed while video chatting and his son is charged
Lawsuit seeking to hold Cosmo DiNardo's parents liable can continue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News