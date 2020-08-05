Names of 2 more Philadelphia suspects in boy's shooting death announced

PHILADELPHIA -- Police have announced the names of two more suspects being sought in the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy struck by a bullet on the front porch of a west Philadelphia home over the weekend.

Police said Tuesday that Damar Bashier Jones, 27, and Michael Banks, 30, both city residents, should be considered armed and dangerous. The announcement didn't say on what charges they were being sought in the boy's death.

Zamar Jones, 7, was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. Monday of his injuries. Authorities said the boy had been sitting on his porch steps, next to his toy race car and scooter, when gunfire broke out on the block at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

The Philadelphia district attorney's office earlier announced that 27-year-old Christopher Linder was charged with attempted murder, aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment, weapons crimes and other counts in the shootout that killed the child, in an earlier alleged homicide attempt and in the alleged theft of a getaway vehicle.

Police said the city is offering a $20,000 reward for arrest and conviction in every homicide case. It isn't clear whether Jones and Banks have attorneys.

