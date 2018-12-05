EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4831197" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the scene of a homicide investigation in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County on December 4, 2018.

Authorities have released the names of the man and woman found dead outside a home in Whitemarsh Township, Pa.The bodies of 84-year-old Ross Woodward and 81-year-old Rhoda Woodward were discovered by a postal worker on Tuesday morning.The Montgomery County district attorney's office said on Wednesday a determination about the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results.No further details were released.The discovery was made in the 500 block of S. Bethlehem Pike around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.A short time later SWAT officers surrounded the home, and a team carrying shields entered through the front door.Evidence markers were placed on and around the property, with a particular focus on the garage.A large sign posted in front of the house read "Happy Transmission." A neighbor said the sign was in reference to a long-running feud the couple was having with an electrical transmission site across the street, a site they feared was transmitting some kind of electrical waves.Investigators have said the Woodward's deaths are suspicious, but they were not being investigated as homicides for now.------