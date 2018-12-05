Names released of 2 found dead outside Whitemarsh Township home

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigation into 2 suspicious deaths continues in Whitemarsh: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 10 p.m., December 4, 2018

WHITEMARSH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities have released the names of the man and woman found dead outside a home in Whitemarsh Township, Pa.

The bodies of 84-year-old Ross Woodward and 81-year-old Rhoda Woodward were discovered by a postal worker on Tuesday morning.

The Montgomery County district attorney's office said on Wednesday a determination about the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results.

No further details were released.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a homicide investigation in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County on December 4, 2018.



The discovery was made in the 500 block of S. Bethlehem Pike around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A short time later SWAT officers surrounded the home, and a team carrying shields entered through the front door.

Evidence markers were placed on and around the property, with a particular focus on the garage.

A large sign posted in front of the house read "Happy Transmission." A neighbor said the sign was in reference to a long-running feud the couple was having with an electrical transmission site across the street, a site they feared was transmitting some kind of electrical waves.

Investigators have said the Woodward's deaths are suspicious, but they were not being investigated as homicides for now.

EMBED More News Videos

SWAT activity in Whitemarsh, Montgomery County. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on December 4, 2018.


