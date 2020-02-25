Science

VIDEO: Travel to the dark side of the moon and see what Apollo 13 astronauts saw

WASHINGTON -- NASA released extremely detailed, high definition video showing the surface of the moon.

The video comes from data gathered from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. It recreates views of the Moon that the Apollo 13 astronauts saw during their journey around the far side of the moon in 1970.

The video, released by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, shows an earthset, an earthrise and a sunrise all from the perspective of the moon.

All views in the video are sped up for timing purposes.

