NASCAR head arrested for alleged drunk driving and possession of controlled substance

AARON KATERSKY
Brian France, chief executive of NASCAR, was arrested in the Hamptons on Sunday night for DWI and possession of oxycodone, according to Sag Harbor Village Police.

France was driving a 2017 Lexus on Main Street in Sag Harbor at about 7:30 p.m. when he ran a stop sign, police said. After officers pulled him over, they suspected he was drunk, police said.

Police found oxycodone pills in his possession, officers said.

France was arrested and held overnight in jail on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

France, who has been CEO of NASCAR since 2003, was arraigned this morning and released on his own recognizance.

MASCAR said in a statement, "We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information. We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts."
