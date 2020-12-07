Arts & Entertainment

Actress Natalie Desselle Reid, known for 'B.A.P.S.,' 'Eve,' dies at 53 from colon cancer, family says

By ABC7.com staff
Actress Natalie Desselle Reid died Monday after a battle with colon cancer, her family announced.

She was 53.

She had appeared in multiple films but was best known for the 1997 comedy "B.A.P.S." with Halle Berry and the TV sitcom "Eve" which aired on UPN from 2003 to 2006.

The news was reported on her Instagram page: "It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning from colon cancer. She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife."

"Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time."



Her other film and TV appearances included "Def Jam's How to Be a Player," "Madea's Big Happy Family" and episodes of "ER" and "Family Matters."
