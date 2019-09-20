National Center for Missing and Exploited Children helping to identify child remains found in Delaware

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is now trying to help identify the remains of a child found near a ball field in Smyrna, Delaware last week.Officials with the center say they will provide testing resources and help connect police with forensic anthropologists.Once a facial reconstruction is complete, they will enter the results into the database of missing children.Right now, police are still trying to determine the gender and age of the child, though they believe the remains belong to someone under 10 years old.They are also working to figure out how the child died.Anyone with information on the case should contact Smyrna Police.